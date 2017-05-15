Have Your Say on Alberta’s Curriculum

By Gateway Gazette

May 15

Albertans are being asked to provide feedback on what students will learn as part of the government’s second curriculum survey.

Minister Eggen reviews spring 2017 curriculum survey with parents and teachers

Last fall, Albertans provided their feedback on the current K-12 provincial curriculum. That survey began what is the largest curriculum rewrite in Alberta’s history. The next step in this work is to gather input on what students will learn and when they will learn it in the future curriculum.

“We know that Albertans want to provide meaningful input into how our schools can best prepare students for success. In addition to the curriculum survey, we have set up face-to-face sessions in each region of the province and have also developed a series of resources that can be used by schools or community groups to host their own sessions that support completing the survey.”

David Eggen, Minister of Education

“Through this second survey, Albertans will be able to respond more specifically to the curriculum design process. This, of course, will provide valuable information to our teachers and others who are participating in the various working groups.”

Mark Ramsankar, president, Alberta Teachers’ Association

The spring 2017 survey has two parts. In the first part, Albertans are invited to provide their thoughts on the general content of the six subject areas of Language Arts (English, Français, French), Mathematics, Social Studies, Sciences, Arts, and Wellness Education. In the second part, Albertans are asked to provide detailed feedback on the draft content for the six subjects.

Alberta Education will then review the results of the survey and use what they heard to refine their work and help develop learning outcomes in each subject. The development of learning outcomes in the six subject areas will begin in fall 2017.

Input gathered from the curriculum survey is one of the many elements being taken into consideration during the government’s review of the K-12 curriculum. Alberta Education will continue to analyze the current curriculum, review up-to-date research on teaching and learning, examine what other education systems are doing and review current and previous work with stakeholders.

Quick facts

  • The curriculum survey is open from May 15 to June 2.
  • Previously, Albertans were given the opportunity to participate in the two-part fall 2016 Provincial Curriculum Survey.
    • Part A of the survey was designed to gauge Albertans’ support for the direction of development of the K-12 curriculum.
    • Part B was designed to get subject-specific feedback on the current K–12 curriculum.
    • A total of 32,391 people responded to Part A of the survey and 25,615 people responded to Part B.
    • Last fall, close to 3,600 people across the province attended face-to-face sessions facilitated by the Alberta Regional Professional Development Consortia.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Natural Resources Minister Won’t Back Canadian Oil and Gas

WinSport Funding to Refurbish World-class Facility

Premiers Wynne, Notley Affirm Commitment to Interprovincial Partnership and U.S. Engagement

AHS Weekly Wellness: From Broccoli to Strawberries – growing nutritious food in your backyard or neighbourhood

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post RCMP High River – Missing Person Next Post Have Your Say on Alberta’s Curriculum
%d bloggers like this: