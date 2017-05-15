Have Your Say on Alberta’s Curriculum

Albertans are being asked to provide feedback on what students will learn as part of the government’s second curriculum survey.

Last fall, Albertans provided their feedback on the current K-12 provincial curriculum. That survey began what is the largest curriculum rewrite in Alberta’s history. The next step in this work is to gather input on what students will learn and when they will learn it in the future curriculum.

“We know that Albertans want to provide meaningful input into how our schools can best prepare students for success. In addition to the curriculum survey, we have set up face-to-face sessions in each region of the province and have also developed a series of resources that can be used by schools or community groups to host their own sessions that support completing the survey.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

“Through this second survey, Albertans will be able to respond more specifically to the curriculum design process. This, of course, will provide valuable information to our teachers and others who are participating in the various working groups.” Mark Ramsankar, president, Alberta Teachers’ Association

The spring 2017 survey has two parts. In the first part, Albertans are invited to provide their thoughts on the general content of the six subject areas of Language Arts (English, Français, French), Mathematics, Social Studies, Sciences, Arts, and Wellness Education. In the second part, Albertans are asked to provide detailed feedback on the draft content for the six subjects.

Alberta Education will then review the results of the survey and use what they heard to refine their work and help develop learning outcomes in each subject. The development of learning outcomes in the six subject areas will begin in fall 2017.

Input gathered from the curriculum survey is one of the many elements being taken into consideration during the government’s review of the K-12 curriculum. Alberta Education will continue to analyze the current curriculum, review up-to-date research on teaching and learning, examine what other education systems are doing and review current and previous work with stakeholders.

Quick facts