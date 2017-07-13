Have Your Say in the Changes to Alberta’s Electoral Boundaries

Deadline is July 16th to respond

The Foothills ridings of Livingstone-MacLeod and Highwood will be affected by changes! Talk to your MLA about your concerns also. In Livingstone-MacLeod we are represented by Pat Stier and in Highwood your representative is Wayne Anderson.

Set down that cowboy hat and step away from the boots…..you need to make your voice heard and it will only take a few minutes of your time!

Following months of public consultation, the Commission recently presented its Interim Report.

Take part in the process by providing your feedback on the report recommendations. The Commission will be accepting written submissions until July 16 and holding public hearings during the third week of July.

The Commission believes the Interim Report strikes a balance between population numbers and public interest. In compiling its Interim Report the Commission considered the following:

Your input

Population figures and relative population density throughout the province

Common community interests

Existing municipal and natural boundaries

Effective representation

VIEW THE INTERIM REPORT MAPS

