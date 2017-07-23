Have Your Say on New Condominium Rules

Albertans are invited to attend one of five open-house events to provide feedback on condo governance issues.

Input from those who own, operate, or develop condos will help guide modern, fair laws that protect condo owners and support responsible self-governance of vibrant condominium communities.

“I encourage everyone who owns, manages or develops condos to share their ideas and stories with me. One-quarter of all Albertans live in condos, and it’s important we hear their perspectives as we create fair new rules that work for everyone.” Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta

The engagement sessions allow condo owners, condo corporations, managers and others to suggest improvements to condo board governance issues, including:

voting procedures and general meetings

condominium documents

financial considerations

rules, rental deposits, and termination of agreements

insurance requirements

reserve funds

condo tribunal to resolve disputes outside the courts

An online survey will be launched after the open houses are complete. The survey will be based on input from the open houses.

Session dates and locations:

July 25, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Red Deer, Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery

July 26, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m – Calgary, Macdonald Hall, Heritage Hall Building, SAIT Main Campus

July 27, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Edmonton, Lister Centre, University of Alberta

Aug. 1, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Lethbridge, City Hall Foyer

Aug. 3, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Fort McMurray, Clubhouse Atrium, Syncrude Athletic Park

The Alberta legislature passed the Condominium Property Amendment Act in December 2014. Since that time, regulatory work has been underway to bring more than 50 amendments into force. The first stage of amendments, focused on new protections for buyers of newly built and conversion condominiums, is expected later this year. One of those new protections includes a buyer’s ability to cancel the agreement and get their deposit back if a developer does not finish their condo on time.