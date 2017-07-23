Have Your Say on New Condominium Rules

Input from those who own, operate, or develop condos will help guide modern, fair laws that protect condo owners and support responsible self-governance of vibrant condominium communities.
“I encourage everyone who owns, manages or develops condos to share their ideas and stories with me. One-quarter of all Albertans live in condos, and it’s important we hear their perspectives as we create fair new rules that work for everyone.”
The engagement sessions allow condo owners, condo corporations, managers and others to suggest improvements to condo board governance issues, including:
An online survey will be launched after the open houses are complete. The survey will be based on input from the open houses.
July 25, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Red Deer, Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery
July 26, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m – Calgary, Macdonald Hall, Heritage Hall Building, SAIT Main Campus
July 27, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Edmonton, Lister Centre, University of Alberta
Aug. 1, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Lethbridge, City Hall Foyer
Aug. 3, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Fort McMurray, Clubhouse Atrium, Syncrude Athletic Park
The Alberta legislature passed the Condominium Property Amendment Act in December 2014. Since that time, regulatory work has been underway to bring more than 50 amendments into force. The first stage of amendments, focused on new protections for buyers of newly built and conversion condominiums, is expected later this year. One of those new protections includes a buyer’s ability to cancel the agreement and get their deposit back if a developer does not finish their condo on time.