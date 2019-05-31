Say ‘yes’ to Trans Mountain - Gateway Gazette

Alberta continues to stand up for jobs and Canada’s energy industry by launching the “Yes to TMX” campaign, a key tool in fighting for federal approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage announced the start of the campaign on Parliament Hill. The campaign will tell Canadians, and their federal government, about the dire need for our country to say “yes” to the project on June 18.

“The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been mired in uncertainty for far too long, driving away investment, costing Canadians billions in tax revenues, and sacrificing thousands of jobs from coast to coast. On June 18, Canada needs the Prime Minister and federal cabinet to say ‘yes’ to TMX.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

Without proper access to get Alberta’s resources to global markets, Alberta is losing investors and jobs – to the Canadian economy’s detriment.

The “Yes to TMX” campaign will be active in the Ottawa market through at least June 18, when the federal government is expected to deliver its decision regarding the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

“We need the Prime Minister and the federal cabinet to show leadership. On June 18, we need them to approve TMX. Full stop.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

The campaign will be active via digital display ads and posters at restaurants, bars and the Ottawa airport.

