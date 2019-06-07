Saying ‘yes’ to TMX in B.C. - Gateway Gazette

Alberta’s fight for jobs and Canada’s energy industry continues in British Columbia with the launch of a campaign reinforcing the need for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage launches the Yes to TMX campaign in Vancouver.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage announced the start of the Vancouver campaign, which tells British Columbians how they and all Canadians will benefit from the project. This follows the launch of the Ottawa “Yes to TMX” campaign on May 29.

“Alberta’s prosperity fuels Canada’s prosperity. Canadians –including British Columbians – rely on the well-paying jobs and economic growth our energy resources provide. The people of B.C. say yes to TMX, and it is time their Premier did, too. Supporting TMX is a vote for economic growth and national unity, and is a critical milestone for Canada’s energy sectors.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

The campaign launch comes on the heels of the unanimous decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal on May 24, which denied the B.C. government’s attempt to restrict or prohibit the flow of bitumen through the TMX pipeline. The federal government is expected to deliver its decision regarding the future of the TMX project on June 18.

“Gas prices in the Lower Mainland are the highest in North America. Most of the product that fuels vehicles in the Vancouver area is delivered via the Trans Mountain pipeline. By continuing to obstruct its expansion, the Horgan government is making a bad situation worse.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

The campaign in B.C. will be active via digital display ads in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Surrey and Vancouver, plus print, radio and social media.