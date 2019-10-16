Scheduled Planned Power Outage Postponed in High River - Gateway Gazette

A power outage impacting Town Hall and the Joint Administration building has been postponed from Tuesday, October 15th to Thursday, October 17th. Offices will be open but operating under emergency lighting. It should also be noted that the elevator will not be operational during the power interruption. All other services will be available during the planned outage.

Businesses that may be impacted have been contacted directly by Fortis.

Mandatory line work to be conducted by Fortis. The outage is scheduled to take place from 8am to 11am.

The interruption to service will be minimal and we appreciate your cooperation as this work is completed.

If you have any concerns about the interruption, please contact:

Fortis at 310-WIRE (9473) or 1-855-333-WIRE