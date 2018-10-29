Scheer: Canadians Won’t be Tricked by Trudeau’s Carbon Tax Election Gimmick - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA, ON – The Hon. Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, made the following statement on Justin Trudeau’s Carbon Tax:

“Canadians have known all along that Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax was a tax plan dressed up as an emissions plan, but now we know it’s also an election gimmick: a cynical attempt to trick Canadians into believing this new tax will lower Canada’s emissions while making life’s basic necessities more expensive.

“For months, Justin Trudeau has withheld documents that show the true cost of this carbon tax. And now, Canadians are supposed to take his word that a measly $12.50 a month covers it all. The fact is, Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax will make everything more expensive for the people who can afford it the least. That includes people who commute long distances to work in heavy traffic; who live in suburbs or on farms and can’t easily change their energy consumption habits.

“The Liberals still haven’t explained how exempting Canada’s largest emitters from paying the carbon tax will do anything to lower Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions. The Prime Minister said today that pollution will no longer be free. The reality, under his plan, is that those who pollute the most will pay the least.

“Canadians know an election gimmick when they see one, and Conservatives see right through this cynical gambit. It’s wrong for taxpayers, wrong for the economy and it’s wrong for the environment. Canadians won’t be tricked by this.”