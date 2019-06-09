Scheer Pitches New Interprovincial Free Trade Agreement - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton, AB (June 4, 2019) – Today, the Hon. Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Leader of the Official Opposition, said as Prime Minister he would work with the provinces to implement the Interprovincial Free Trade Agreement (IFTA), a new agreement that will create free trade between provinces and territories.

“My goal will be simple: A brand new and truly free interprovincial trade agreement. The Interprovincial Free Trade Agreement,” Scheer said.

Scheer made the proposal in his fourth My Vision For Canada speech today in Edmonton. Called A Stronger and Freer Federation, the speech outlined Scheer’s vision for how to strengthen Canadian confederation to benefit Canadians.

“To do it, I will appoint a Minister of Interprovincial Trade, whose sole responsibility will be to lead the negotiations and the implementation. I am not talking about an accord or a pact or a memorandum of understanding. This will be nothing like the half-hearted attempts at improving internal trade that have marked our recent history. The Interprovincial Free Trade Agreement will be a free trade deal. Like NAFTA. Like CETA. Like the TPP. Negotiated freely in the spirit of open federalism, with nothing more than the basic promise of greater prosperity bringing all parties to the table.”

Scheer promised to convene a First Minister’s meeting within the first 100 days of a new Conservative government with a new trade agreement at the top of the agenda.