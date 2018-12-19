Scheer Statement on Trudeau's Energy Sector Bailout - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, ON – The Honourable Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, issued a statement on the Liberal government’s $1.6-billion bailout package for Canada’s energy sector:

“Justin Trudeau has wanted to phase out Canada’s energy industry since day one.

“In his Canada, there is no oil and gas sector. He is ashamed of it and wants it gone.

“If the Prime Minister truly cared about energy workers – if he wanted a future with oil and gas in Canada – he would immediately drop the No-More-Pipelines Bill C-69. He would use the considerable powers he has to get the Trans Mountain Expansion built and other pipeline projects back on the table instead of simply throwing money at a political problem he wishes would go away.

“But he doesn’t. He wants to see the industry fail. This has been his plan all along.

“Today’s handout is nothing more than a desperate, election-year attempt to trick western Canadians into thinking he cares. He is trying to save a handful of Liberal seats, nothing more. I know Canadians will see it for what it is.

“I am proud of our energy sector. When it is allowed to grow, it creates wealth and prosperity right across the country. It makes giant technological leaps and provides the entire world with a blueprint for responsible energy development. And Justin Trudeau is strangling it to death.

“As Prime Minister, I will end Justin Trudeau’s war on the energy industry. I will repeal Bill C-69. I will cancel the ban on shipping on the BC coast. I will scrap the carbon tax, clean up the regulatory regime, and end foreign meddling in pipeline approvals.”