Scheer to Make Maternity Benefits Tax-Free - Gateway Gazette

A new Conservative government will put $4000 back in the pockets of new parents

Toronto, ON – Today, the Hon. Andrew Scheer, the Leader of Canada’s Conservatives, revealed that, if elected Prime Minister this October, a new Conservative government would make maternity benefits tax-free.



“Having a child is an exciting milestone in any person’s life, but it comes with added costs and pressures,” said Scheer. “Today, young parents are under pressure and worried about their future. They are looking for help and Justin Trudeau has proven that he cannot be trusted to deliver it.”



As Prime Minister, Andrew Scheer will remove federal income tax from Employment Insurance (EI) maternity and EI paternal benefits by providing a non-refundable tax credit of 15 percent for any income earned under these two programs. The benefit to a Canadian whose salary is $50,000 would be about $4,000.



“Justin Trudeau said he would help the middle class, but the last four years show that he is not as advertised. He raised taxes on 80 percent of middle-class families and brought in a carbon tax that makes everyday essentials more expensive,” said Scheer.



Andrew Scheer and Canada’s Conservatives have a plan for you and your family to get ahead: lowering your taxes, living within our means, and putting more money in your pockets.



FACTS:

In 2018, the Liberals and the NDP cost Canadian parents hundreds of millions of dollars in savings when they voted against a Conservative bill that would have brought immediate tax relief to families.

All Canadian families will be eligible for this new benefit.

A new Conservative government will provide a tax credit of an equivalent amount for residents of Quebec who receive benefits under the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP).

Backgrounder

Life is expensive enough already without the government costing you more. If you work hard, you should be able to buy a home, save for retirement, and care for your children and aging parents.



Andrew Scheer and Canada’s Conservatives have a plan to put more money in your pocket to help you and your family get ahead. Having a child is an exciting milestone in any person’s life, but it comes with added costs and pressures.



As Prime Minister, Andrew Scheer will make maternity benefits tax-free. This will help young families get ahead.



THE ISSUE:

Today, Canadian families are under pressure and worried about their future. They have less money in their pockets at the end of the month. Nearly half of Canadian families are less than $200 away from insolvency at the end of each month. Many new parents are surprised by how quickly the costs add up – diapers, toys, bottles, new clothes every three months – and many families spend over $10,000 or more on their babies’ first 12 months. Families are looking for help. But Trudeau has proven he can’t be trusted to deliver it.

If re-elected and given four more years, his endless deficits will force him to raise taxes even higher and his carbon tax will go up, making gasoline, groceries and home heating even more expensive.

Life will become even more unaffordable if Trudeau is re-elected.



THE PLAN:

Andrew Scheer has a plan for you to get ahead.

To put more money in the pockets of new families, as Prime Minister, Andrew Scheer will make maternity benefits tax-free. A new Conservative government would remove federal income tax from EI maternity and EI parental benefits by providing a non-refundable tax credit of 15 per cent for any income earned under these two programs. The benefit to a Canadian whose regular salary is $50,000 would be about $4,000. A Conservative government will provide a tax credit of an equivalent amount for residents of Quebec who receive benefits under the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP). As well, Scheer will include a carry-forward provision to ensure that all parents are treated equally regardless of the timing of their leave or their child’s birth. This will allow parents to carry forward any unused portion of their tax credit to a future year in which they pay taxes.





