The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) Announces the 6th Annual Campaign Kickoff

Extraordinary Minds SSA’s 6th Annual Fundraising Campaign

The goal of this year’s SSA Campaign is to raise $120,000 to increase access and support to 34,000 Albertans in 2018.

This past year SSA served over 26,329 Albertans. Now that we have the technology to reach more people, we need the funding to help us meet our 2018 goal to support34,000 individuals across the province.

FACTS

1 in 100 people have schizophrenia. Over 40,000 Albertans are living with schizophrenia,a treatable brain disorder; this does not include the families and caregivers whose lives are also significantly impacted. In total, approximately 134,000 people in Alberta could benefit from SSA’s support programs.

HOW TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE CAMPAIGN

Host a fundraiser

SSA will launch the Sixth Annual Campaign with a Kickoff on November 16, 2017. SSA’s own Starry Night Theatre group will perform and you will see the effects of the illness and get a glimpse of their journey as they face the stigma and challenges associated with mental illness.

CTV Calgary’s Lane Fraser hosts the evening which features:

· Networking Reception

· Greetings from Associate Health Minister, Brandy Payne

· Starry Night Performance and Q & A

· Discussion Panel: Dr. Thomas Raedler, Elizabeth Anderson and Maxime Rouleau

Date: Thursday November 16, 2017

Time: 4:30 pm Starry Night cast photo shoot and media interviews

6:00 pm Campaign Kickoff

6:05 pm Associate Health Minister, Brandy Payne brings greeting

6:15 pm Starry Night performance

6:45 pm Panel Discussion

SSA is Alberta’s only non profit organization that directly supports people living with schizophrenia and their families. We have six branches in Alberta; in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Camrose. SSA owns and operates three supportive housing programs that house 53 Albertans living with schizophrenia individuals who would otherwise be at risk for homeless. Recently SSA developed online programming that provides access to SSA’s support programs across Alberta.

