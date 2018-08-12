Scholarship and Grant Available for Canadian Youth - Gateway Gazette

Community heroes do good work because they are inspired to, not for the recognition.
Unique in Canada, the TD Scholarships for Community Leadership are designed to recognize the achievements of youth who are making a difference and help them realize their educational goals.After all, today’s community-minded students are tomorrow’s leaders. Have you made your community a better place? Then we want to hear from you. You may qualify for one of our Community Scholarships.
Do you have a simple project idea to support your community?
TakingITGlobal (TIG) is looking for young people who are inspired with ideas and ready to take action through youth-led community service grants.
WE HAVE THREE LEVELS OF GRANTS AVAILABLE:
