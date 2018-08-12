Scholarship and Grant Available for Canadian Youth - Gateway Gazette

Scholarship and Grant Available for Canadian Youth

By Contributor

Aug 12

TD Scholarships for Community Leadership

Community heroes do good work because they are inspired to, not for the recognition.

Unique in Canada, the TD Scholarships for Community Leadership are designed to recognize the achievements of youth who are making a difference and help them realize their educational goals.After all, today’s community-minded students are tomorrow’s leaders. Have you made your community a better place? Then we want to hear from you. You may qualify for one of our Community Scholarships.

Learn more

#RisingYouth Community Service Grant

Do you have a simple project idea to support your community?

TakingITGlobal (TIG) is looking for young people who are inspired with ideas and ready to take action through youth-led community service grants.

WE HAVE THREE LEVELS OF GRANTS AVAILABLE:

  • $250
    For simple ideas – like community events or gatherings – that can be implemented by you and your friends. Monthly: Submit by July 31st

  • $750
    For bigger ideas that can be implemented with a small group of peers, such as building a community garden, or distributing care packages. Bi-monthly: Submit by August 31st

  • $1,500
    For projects that involve a larger group of people to drive impact. Projects at this level of funding need a budget and a mentor or community reference to apply. Quarterly: Submit by September 30th

More information available here.

 

