 School Bus Accident: Minister LaGrange - Gateway Gazette

School Bus Accident: Minister LaGrange

By Contributor

May 23

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange issued the following statement on the school bus accident on May 23 in Edmonton:

“My heart goes out to all of the students who were on the bus that was involved in a collision this morning on Whitemud Drive in Edmonton. My thoughts are also with the children’s families.

“I am relieved to hear that the students from Edmonton Public Schools and the bus driver are safe and we are all hoping for a speedy recovery for those who sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

“The safety and well-being of students, educators and staff is my priority as education minister.

“Police have informed the public that the remaining uninjured students were transported to their respective schools.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I would like to extend our  deep appreciation to our emergency personnel for responding to this accident.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

School Bus Accident: Minister LaGrange

Update 2: Northwest Alberta Wildfire (May 22 at 4:50 p.m.)

Government of Canada Commemorates Reader Rock Garden as National Historic Site

Warriors of Hope Announce Their 2nd Annual Yogis R Warriors of Hope Fundraising Event

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Legislation Brings Change That Gets Alberta Working Next Post School Bus Accident: Minister LaGrange