School Bus Accident: Minister LaGrange - Gateway Gazette

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange issued the following statement on the school bus accident on May 23 in Edmonton:

“My heart goes out to all of the students who were on the bus that was involved in a collision this morning on Whitemud Drive in Edmonton. My thoughts are also with the children’s families.

“I am relieved to hear that the students from Edmonton Public Schools and the bus driver are safe and we are all hoping for a speedy recovery for those who sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

“The safety and well-being of students, educators and staff is my priority as education minister.

“Police have informed the public that the remaining uninjured students were transported to their respective schools.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I would like to extend our deep appreciation to our emergency personnel for responding to this accident.”