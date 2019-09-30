School Closures / Transportation Cancellations - Gateway Gazette

UPDATE: Sept 30, 7:50AM – We have received reports that the access road to Meadow Ridge School has yet to be plowed by the Town of Okotoks. Please be aware that road conditions may prevent regular passenger cars from accessing the school. Please only attempt to drive your child to school if you are equipped to handle snow accumulation. We ask that you demonstrate extreme caution while in the area.

UPDATE: Sept 30, 6:20AM – Transportation is operating in the Town of Okotoks and High River only. We expect delays due to road conditions, visit our Route Status page for more info. Routes that do not run this morning will not be operating this afternoon. Please ensure that students are dressed appropriately for the weather and that children are not left unattended at bus stops. Students driving to school should exercise caution and only do so if they feel capable and comfortable with the road conditions. We respect families right to make decisions about sending their children to school. If your child will not be attending classes please ensure you contact your school to report the absence.

Sept 29, 7:30PM – Winter weather continues across the Foothills region and road conditions are rapidly declining. Families should note the following closures and cancellations are in effect for Monday September 30, 2019.

SCHOOLS CLOSED:

Millarville Community School

Red Deer Lake School

C. Ian McLaren School

Oilfields High School

Turner Valley School

Longview School

SCHOOLS OPEN:

Joe Clark School

Senator Riley Middle School

Highwood High School

Spitzee Elementary School

Big Rock School

Dr. Morris Gibson School

Percy Pegler School

Cameron Crossing School

Okotoks Junior High School

Foothills Composite High School

Westmount School

Meadow Ridge School

Heritage Heights School

Blackie School

Cayley School

TRANSPORTATION: All rural routes have been cancelled, we will assess conditions for Okotoks and High River transportation throughout the evening and will provide updates by 6:30am Monday morning. Scheduled field trips requiring transportation will also be cancelled.

We respect the decisions parents make to keep their children at home when transportation circumstances make travel unsafe. When attendance is low due to winter weather, teachers are asked to provide meaningful instruction in the form of review, practice, and enrichment. Any essential learning or activities that occur will be replicated for absent students upon their return.