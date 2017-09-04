School Fees Slashed as Students Return to Class

As K-12 students head back to class, families with two students taking the bus to school will save $800 or more, thanks to the elimination of transportation charges and fees for instructional supplies and materials.

The parents of nearly 600,000 students from across the province will realize savings as a result of the government’s decision to eliminate fees for specific instructional supplies and materials, as well as transportation fees for those travelling more than 2.4 kilometres to their designated schools.

An Act to Reduce School Fees, proclaimed in June 2017, eliminated fees for textbooks, workbooks, photocopying and printing, and paper. Transportation fees for eligible students residing more than 2.4 kilometres from their designated schools were also removed. In addition, through Budget 2017, funding is being provided to school boards to help offset any potential revenue loss as a result of this legislation.

Education Minister David Eggen spent the morning at Archbishop Jordan Catholic School in Sherwood Park, meeting with students and parents saving money on their fees this fall.

“Through the implementation of An Act to Reduce School Fees, our government has made life better and more affordable for Alberta families. Elk Island Catholic Schools is one of many school boards that should be commended for their efforts in reducing the burden of school fees for their parents. As a result, parents are now able to re-direct this money to other important family priorities.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

“By effectively managing its resources and always keeping its priorities in mind, Elk Island Catholic Schools will continue to provide an excellent, faith-based education while lessening the financial demands on families. EICS appreciates the financial support from the Alberta government and is allocating it directly to supporting our parent community.” Justine Wright, board chair, Elk Island Catholic Schools

“As a parent of four children enrolled in the EICS school division, I can tell you that not having to supply basic school supplies, noon-hour supervision, agenda costs and other general fees is a huge bonus for our family. As an active and involved parent in my community, I know firsthand how struggling families will benefit from not having the numerous fees and back-to-school costs hanging over them in September.” Anna Corrigan, parent

“Our teachers and staff have witnessed the strain that our school families have been under due to the economic downturn, and we understand that school fees can represent a real hardship for families who are facing a reduction or loss of income. We support the government’s efforts to ease the financial burden for families.” Trina Boymook, board chair, Elk Island Public Schools

“Our board welcomes any news that provides additional support to our families and students. The province has funded enrolment growth, construction of 11 new schools in our district and is committed to reducing school fees—all of which demonstrates their commitment to doing what’s best for Alberta’s students.” Michelle Draper, board chair, Edmonton Public Schools

“Reduced school fees are a significant benefit to our families. Students need supports in place to succeed to the best of their ability, and lower school fees ensure that all students have a great start to the school year.” Laura Thibert, board chair, Edmonton Catholic School District