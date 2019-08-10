School Supply Program - Gateway Gazette

The School Supply Program is an income-based program to assist families in need with the cost of school supplies.
Parents of students in kindergarten through grade 7 who attend school in Okotoks, DeWinton, Black Diamond, or Turner Valley are eligible. To qualify, you must the guidelines for fee assistance
Applications for this year’s program will be accepted between July 26 – August 31 2019.
Complete the application form and be sure to include proof of current Alberta Child Health Benefit coverage or your Revenue Canada Tax Return showing income from all sources (for each adult in the home).
Donations to this program can be made:
Thank you for your help!