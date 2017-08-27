School Supply Program for Foothills Families

The School Supply Program is an income-based program to assist families in need with the cost of school supplies.

Who can access the funding?

Parents of students in kindergarten through grade 6 who attend school in Okotoks, DeWinton, Black Diamond, or Turner Valley are eligible. To qualify, you must meet the income guidelines below:

Family Size Max Qualifying NET Income (including child support and spousal support) 2 people $30,700 3 people $37,700 4 people $45,800 5 people $51,900 6 people $58,500 7 people $65,200

* for each additional child add $5,000

What is included?

Families will either be provided with a Staples gift card to purchase supplies in late August prior to the start of the school year, OR the school supply fee will be paid to schools that assess a fee, on behalf of the child. School fees are not covered by this program.

How do I register?

Registrations for the 2017-2018 school year will be accepted between July 1 2017 and September 1 2017.

Complete the application form and be sure to include proof of current Alberta Child Health Benefit coverage or your Revenue Canada Tax Return showing income from all sources (for each adult in the home).