School Supply Program for Foothills Families

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 27

The School Supply Program is an income-based program to assist families in need with the cost of school supplies.

Who can access the funding?

Parents of students in kindergarten through grade 6 who attend school in Okotoks, DeWinton, Black Diamond, or Turner Valley are eligible. To qualify, you must meet the income guidelines below:

Family Size Max Qualifying NET Income (including child support and spousal support)
2 people $30,700
3 people $37,700
4 people $45,800
5 people $51,900
6 people $58,500
7 people $65,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

* for each additional child add $5,000

What is included?

Families will either be provided with a Staples gift card to purchase supplies in late August prior to the start of the school year, OR the school supply fee will be paid to schools that assess a fee, on behalf of the child. School fees are not covered by this program.

How do I register?

Registrations for the 2017-2018 school year will be accepted between July 1 2017 and September 1 2017.

APPLICATION FORM

Complete the application form and be sure to include proof of current Alberta Child Health Benefit coverage or your Revenue Canada Tax Return showing income from all sources (for each adult in the home).

Consider a donation to this program!

Donations to this program can be made:

– at the Okotoks Family Resource Centre (11 Cimarron Common, Okotoks AB T1S 2E9).  Tax receipts are available for donations over $10.00.

-At the Okotoks Staples Store (point of sale).

Thank you for your help!

About Okotoks Family Resource Centre

Are you new to the community or looking for information about what community resources and social services are available locally? We know it can be overwhelming to figure out where to start. So let us help!

Our friendly staff at the Okotoks Family Resource Centre can help you problem-solve, and will connect you with the right supports for financial challenges, coping difficulties, medical and dental services, grief, addictions, family issues, support groups and more.

Leave a Comment:

