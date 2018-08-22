School Supply Program - Gateway Gazette

School Supply Program

Aug 22

The School Supply Program is an income-based program to assist families in need with the cost of school supplies.

Who can access the funding?

Parents of students in kindergarten through grade 7 who attend school in Okotoks, DeWinton, Black Diamond, or Turner Valley are eligible. To qualify, you must meet the income guidelines below:

Family SizeMax Qualifying NET Income (including child support and spousal support)
2 people$31,100
3 people$38,200
4 people$46,400
5 people$52,600
6 people$59,400
7 people$66,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

Applications for this year’s  program will be accepted between July 1 2018 and August 31 2018.

APPLICATION FORM 

Complete the application form and be sure to include proof of current Alberta Child Health Benefit coverage or your Revenue Canada Tax Return showing income from all sources (for each adult in the home).

Consider a donation to this program!

Donations to this program can be made:

– at the Okotoks Family Resource Centre (11 Cimarron Common, Okotoks AB T1S 2E9).  Tax receipts are available for donations over $10.00.

-At the Okotoks Staples Store (point of sale).

Thank you for your help!

For more information on the Okotoks Family Resource Centre please visit their website.

