School Supply Program - Gateway Gazette

The School Supply Program is an income-based program to assist families in need with the cost of school supplies.

Who can access the funding?

Parents of students in kindergarten through grade 7 who attend school in Okotoks, DeWinton, Black Diamond, or Turner Valley are eligible. To qualify, you must meet the income guidelines below:

Family Size Max Qualifying NET Income (including child support and spousal support) 2 people $31,100 3 people $38,200 4 people $46,400 5 people $52,600 6 people $59,400 7 people $66,100

Applications for this year’s program will be accepted between July 1 2018 and August 31 2018.

Complete the application form and be sure to include proof of current Alberta Child Health Benefit coverage or your Revenue Canada Tax Return showing income from all sources (for each adult in the home).