The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program is part of the Government of Canada’s Youth Employment Strategy. Science Horizons gives recent post-secondary graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines internship opportunities that support youth employment in a green economy and that produce important positive environmental outcomes.

Science Horizons provides wage subsidies to eligible employers to hire recent college and university graduates in STEM fields for internships related to the environment. Interns receive hands-on experience working on environmental projects lasting 6 to 12 months. Up to $15,000 in Science Horizons funding is available to employers for interns they hire.

The Science Horizons funding is aimed at employers. Both employers and interns participate in the application process, and interns are hired directly by organizations that have received Science Horizons funding.

Since 1997, Science Horizons has helped over 2500 young men and women across Canada obtain practical work experience in areas of importance to the environment.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada

