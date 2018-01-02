Search Committee Recommends Doug Wylie as Alberta’s 11th Auditor General

The all-party Select Special Auditor General Search Committee has recommended Doug Wylie as Alberta’s new Auditor General.

“Mr. Wylie has a deep understanding of the processes of the Office of the Auditor General and has demonstrated effective leadership in the oversight of complex public organizations,” said David Shepherd, MLA for Edmonton-Centre and search committee chair. “He possesses valuable insight and extensive knowledge that are the requisite foundations for this challenging role.”

Mr. Wylie’s tenure with the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) spans 28 years. He joined the office in 1989 and has been a professional accountant since 1991. For the past 14 years, Mr. Wylie has worked in the capacity of Assistant Auditor General and has demonstrated principled leadership focused on fulfilling the mandate of the Office of the Auditor General. He has represented the OAG at the national level as a member and past chair of the Strategic Management Committee of the Canadian Council of Legislative Auditors.

Mr. Wylie has a wealth of experience in both financial statement and performance (value-for-money) auditing, as well as governance and accountability processes within the public and not-for-profit sectors.

Committed to the continued advancement of his profession, Mr. Wylie serves as Board Chair of the Chartered Professional Accountants Education Foundation (CPAEF) of Alberta; he is also the Chair of its Strategy Development Committee and a member of its Nominating Committee.

Mr. Wylie is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and the Canadian Audit and Accountability Foundation.

In 2016, he was awarded a Fellowship Chartered Professional Accountant, a designation granted to exceptional members whose achievements in their careers, the community or in the profession have earned them distinction and brought honour to their profession.

On December 21 the Select Special Auditor General Search Committee will file an intersessional deposit recommending the appointment of Mr. Doug Wylie to the position of Auditor General effective April 29, 2018.