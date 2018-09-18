Securing Alberta’s Future as a Tech Leader - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta is paving the way for the future of Alberta’s burgeoning tech sector by investing in short-term, high labour demand post-secondary programs across the province.

As part of a five-year, $50-million investment, the provincial government has created more than 400 tech seats for Alberta post-secondary students this fall, with 169 seats in Edmonton alone.

“Supporting tech education at our post-secondary institutions will ensure Albertans can get the skills they need for the jobs they want in the exciting world of tech. This investment helps us ensure that we have a well-educated, talented workforce to help us diversify and build an economy that lasts.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

“Alberta’s tech sector is growing quickly, and we have to prepare students with the expertise and skills to work in a modern and diverse economy. Investing in more seats at the University of Alberta will help graduates find good jobs in the growing tech sector.” ~Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

By 2023, at least 3,000 new tech-related seats will be added to post-secondary institutions across the province. The recently established Talent Advisory Council on Technology (TACT) will work with the tech industry, students, labour and post-secondary institutions to advise government on the best training opportunities to prepare Albertans for a more diversified and tech-savvy economy.

“Adding more seats to the University of Alberta’s computer science after degree program fits with the board’s direction in preparing for the future and is a welcome investment. We have some of the most innovative learning facilities that will help prepare these students for a career in the science and technology sector.” ~Michael Phair, board chair, University of Alberta

“There’s enormous potential for growth in Alberta’s tech fields and industries, and that begins with educated people. The U of A is home to outstanding technology programs and researchers – our AI research, for example, ranks second in the world. We’re excited to work with the province to enrol more students into these areas and prepare them to be leaders in the tech sector.” ~David Turpin, president and vice-chancellor, University of Alberta

“Computing science and technology is an exciting field with a growing number of opportunities for innovation. By continuing to expand the program, more students will be able to follow their passion and contribute to the growing field.” ~Jarrett Knauer, student, University of Alberta

The University of Alberta will be adding 25 of those new student spaces to the computer science after degree program, increasing access to tech learning for students in Edmonton.