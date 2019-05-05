See Something, Text Something - Gateway Gazette

Calgary Transit

Every customer deserves to feel safe when riding with us, and it’s not always comfortable making a phone call when you feel unsafe. As part of our Transit Watch program, our new text message feature allows you to easily and discreetly report your immediate safety and security concerns. Simply text 74100 with the details and our team will immediately receive your message and respond.

How does it work?

Send a text message to 74100 with your immediate safety/security concern. Emergencies should always be reported to 9-1-1.

Provide as much detail as possible: Who? What? When? Where? How?

The message will immediately be received by our staff. We will acknowledge the receipt of your text and will likely have follow-up questions.

When should I text and when should I call 9-1-1?

The text message tool is for immediate safety and security issues, such as disorder, infrastructure issues, broken glass, ice or harassment. For general information like route or schedule inquires, customers should continue to use our app, website, Twitter or call us at 262-1000. All emergencies should still be reported to 9-1-1.

Will it cost me anything on my phone bill?

Standard rates apply. Check with your wireless provider if short codes carry any extra charges.

Can I send photos or video clips?

Yes, we can receive images or video clips through our text number.