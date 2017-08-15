More to See at Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village

Visitors can see first-hand the unique diet, dialects, traditions, building style, furnishings, handicrafts and domestic and farming practices that made Galician-region settlers distinct from other Ukrainian settlers at that time.
“This project honours the legacy of Ukrainian-Canadians and their impact on Alberta’s diverse culture and heritage. In addition to commemorating the 125thanniversary of Ukrainian immigration to Canada, these buildings represent an ongoing commitment to make life better for Albertans by preserving our past and providing affordable access to Alberta’s history. Thanks to the ongoing work at the Village, the stories of our ancestors continue to live on.”
The Galician Settlers Farmstead is comprised of original structures that come from the Alberta communities of Innisfree and Amelia-Cookville. Opening of this farmstead coincides with the designation of 2016-17 as the year of Alberta’s Ukrainian-Canadian and sets the stage for the inaugural celebration of Alberta’s Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day on Sept.7.
Fully restored and refurnished by staff, these buildings are a part of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village Enrichment Program, which was initiated in 2003 by the Friends of the Ukrainian Village Society.
The program was established to help complete the Village in terms of missing historic structures. A total of 20 original structures are planned to complete the museum’s story.
To date, 18 structures have been relocated from surrounding communities in east-central Alberta to the Village where they will be restored, furnished and open to the public in years to come. The first five of the buildings opened in May 2015.
The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is a provincially owned and operated museum that tells the story of Ukrainian settlement in Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Visitors step back in time with the help of costumed role-players who portray the lives of actual pioneers.
The Village is open daily between the May long weekend and Labour Day, welcoming approximately 44,500 visitors each year, including 15,000 school program participants.
