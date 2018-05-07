SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training Program and Application to Work in the Recreational (non-medical) Cannabis Industry Now Available Online - Gateway Gazette

Albertans anticipating to work in the recreational cannabis industry can now take the SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training program and apply with the Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission to be a Qualified Cannabis Worker.

Albertans anticipating a career in the recreational cannabis industry can now take the SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training program available online at sellsafe.aglc.ca. Upon completion of the program, individuals may then apply with the AGLC to become a Qualified Cannabis Worker (QCW) in the province of Alberta. Prior to legalization, individuals may meet the requirements to be a QCW but will not be formally approved to work in the industry until legally able to do so.

Those in the industry who are required to be QCWs include retail cannabis workers, retail cannabis licensees and cannabis representatives who are working for a licensed cannabis supplier to promote the supplier’s products. More information on certifications and policies can be found at aglc.ca.

SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training is intended to highlight policies and practices that promote socially responsible service and sale of non-medical cannabis.

“The AGLC’s SMART Programs have provided mandatory certification to those working in the liquor and gaming industry since 2010, although some of the programs have been around since 2004. SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training is the latest addition to our programs and will equip workers in the cannabis industry with the resources and knowledge they need to provide responsible sales.” ~Dave Berry, Vice President, Regulatory Services, Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission

The program is available online at sellsafe.aglc.ca for a cost of $25.00 + GST and will take an estimated 4 hours to complete. Certification is valid for five years from the date of successful completion of the program.