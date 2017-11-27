Seniors Advisory Forum Talks Ageism, Older Workers

Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson met with the Seniors Advisory Forum today to discuss the changing needs of older people.

The discussion focused on ageism, aging in community, affordable housing and community supports, as well as labour force participation of older workers. The Seniors Advisory Forum is comprised of more than 25 seniors organizations and advocacy groups from across the province.

“I was proud to kick off our second seniors forum today here in Calgary. Having all of these engaged organizations and individuals together created valuable feedback on challenging issues for my ministry and our government.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“The Seniors Advisory Forum is an excellent opportunity for us to share Kerby Centre’s experience with improving the lives of older adults in Calgary. We appreciate the government’s commitment to encouraging collaboration and engaging with community-based organizations.” ~Luanne Whitmarsh, chief executive officer, Kerby Centre

Information gathered at the forum will help inform government decision-making going forward to ensure seniors continue to receive the supports they need to be vibrant, active community members.