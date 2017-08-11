Seniors Recognized for Service to the Community

The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recognize Albertans who improve the lives of seniors through their volunteer service. This year, 48 individuals and 12 organizations are nominated for the 2017 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards.

There are an additional 24 nominees for the inaugural Alice Modin Award. About 30 years ago, Modin campaigned to launch a seniors’ day in Strathcona County that helped pave the way for a provincewide Seniors’ Week. The Alice Modin Award was created in her name to honour a senior who has contributed long-term service to their community.

“These volunteers and our government share a common goal – to make life better for seniors who built our province. I’m so grateful for their significant contributions. I look forward to personally recognizing the nominees at community celebrations across the province.” Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

Media are invited to attend community events in Athabasca, Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Grimshaw.

Minister’s Seniors Service Award winners will be recognized at a special ceremony this fall in Calgary.

Foothills Area Group Recognized Under the Organization Category

The Organization Category recognizes Alberta organizations that are not for profit and rely on

volunteers to support seniors. Organizations are recognized for the positive impact their volunteer

services have to support seniors, locally or provincially, to help them participate in their communities,

stay healthy and engaged.

Longview and Area Seniors Club – Longview

Since 2015, the Longview and Area Seniors Club has offered bi-weekly social events including dinners,

outings, cards, darts, shuffleboard and table tennis; all run and organized by volunteers. In the summer,

the club offers potluck dinners in Centennial Park, camping outings and works to beautify Longview

Legacy Garden. Recently the group implemented a Meals on Wheels program.