Seniors’ Week Time Capsule to Celebrate Canada 150

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 06

It’s Seniors’ Week in Alberta, a time to recognize all that seniors have contributed to our province.

Eleanor Cowan submits a note for the Canada 150 time capsule at the Carya Society of Calgary as volunteers, Annika Triantafillou and Susan Applehoff, look on.

For 31 years, the first week of June has been set aside for a provincewide celebration of seniors. This year, to celebrate Canada 150, seniors from the Carya Society of Calgary, the co-host of the provincial launch event, will be invited to participate in a time capsule that will be re-opened in 2067.

The time capsule will be stored at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton. Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, submitted a hand-written note and a hammer for the time capsule.

“The hammer for the time capsule represents the fact that seniors built this province. It also represents our government’s significant investment to build seniors’ lodges across the province, making life better for Alberta seniors. I strongly encourage all Albertans to celebrate seniors by participating in this week’s events.”

Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

With more than 100 special events taking place provincewide, there are many opportunities to participate in Seniors’ Week 2017. Albertans can attend a local event, reach out to the seniors in their lives or thank a senior who has made a positive impact in their community.

During Seniors’ Week, Albertans 65 and older get free admission to the province’s 19 historic sites and museums.

The Government of Alberta is investing $1.2 billion over five years to build seniors’ facilities, seniors’ lodges and affordable housing.

Subscribe to the Gateway Gazette FREE Daily Digest!

You'll receive an email each morning with the headlines and a short excerpt of the articles posted the previous day.

Prefer a weekly digest option? Click ﻿﻿Here

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Caregivers’ Guide to Rehabilitating Neglected Horses

International Roadcheck Helps Curb Unsafe Vehicles

Junk Food Ads Bombard Teens, Putting Them at Risk

NDP and Wildrose Ask for More Community Consultation on Electoral Boundaries Changes

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Wildrose Stood as an Effective Voice for Albertans and the Economy During Spring Session Next Post Fildebrandt Calls on Ceci to Resign
%d bloggers like this: