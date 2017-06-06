Seniors’ Week Time Capsule to Celebrate Canada 150

It’s Seniors’ Week in Alberta, a time to recognize all that seniors have contributed to our province.

For 31 years, the first week of June has been set aside for a provincewide celebration of seniors. This year, to celebrate Canada 150, seniors from the Carya Society of Calgary, the co-host of the provincial launch event, will be invited to participate in a time capsule that will be re-opened in 2067.

The time capsule will be stored at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton. Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, submitted a hand-written note and a hammer for the time capsule.

“The hammer for the time capsule represents the fact that seniors built this province. It also represents our government’s significant investment to build seniors’ lodges across the province, making life better for Alberta seniors. I strongly encourage all Albertans to celebrate seniors by participating in this week’s events.” Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

With more than 100 special events taking place provincewide, there are many opportunities to participate in Seniors’ Week 2017. Albertans can attend a local event, reach out to the seniors in their lives or thank a senior who has made a positive impact in their community.

During Seniors’ Week, Albertans 65 and older get free admission to the province’s 19 historic sites and museums.

The Government of Alberta is investing $1.2 billion over five years to build seniors’ facilities, seniors’ lodges and affordable housing.