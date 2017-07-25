Sentence in ‘Designer Dog’ Breeding Case

Calgary, AB — On June 24, 2015, Chun Fat (Darren) LAW was convicted and sentenced to a $4,000 fine and a lifetime prohibition from owning or caring for animals. In June of 2014, 13 dogs were seized in the course of executing a search warrant. The dogs were in distress for various reasons including unsanitary conditions, lack of water and medical concerns.

These dogs were being bred as American Bully types, with an emphasis on desirable physical traits which were in direct conflict with medical fitness. The majority of the dogs required extensive orthopedic and respiratory surgeries to improve their quality of life.

“These dogs, despite their deformities and limited ability to breath, were exceptionally social and resilient. Having watched several of them go through surgery and rehabilitation, it is gratifying to see them enjoy a second chance” said Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations. “The sentence took into consideration the commercial aspect of the exploitation of these dogs as well as, essentially, shutting down Mr. Law’s breeding operation, permanently. This case is a cautionary tale of unethical breeding practices. While designer dogs may be cute, they may be suffering medically as a result.”

