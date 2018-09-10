September Community Café - Gateway Gazette

High River, AB: Our High River is kicking off the fall with the September Community Café. A free event open to all of residents of High River. Plus we want to invite residents of the MD of Foothills to also join us as we know High River is their community too!

The September Café is Wednesday September 10th from 5-8pm.

This month we are having a patio party at Linden + Oak coffee shop.

Join us for free snacks and coffee – plus next door is playground equipment for the kids!

No specific topic for this month – other than we know September is a busy month getting back into routine. We want you to come connect with your community, keep the cafes as your routine and also take a little break!

Dates to note for future cafes:

Oct. 10

Nov. 14

Dec. 12

Our High River works by highlighting and linking. We highlight the important role citizens play in the community and we link volunteers and opportunities. Our High River is about inspiring and supporting citizens. Everyone has a part to play in building a great community.