Serenity Case: Minister Ganley Responds to Charges

Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, issued the following statement after charges were announced in the Serenity case:

“Albertans were heartbroken when they first heard Serenity’s tragic story. “As a government, as legislators, and as a society that wants every child to be safe and healthy, we heard Serenity’s story as a call to action – a symbol of why we must never stop doing everything we can to prevent tragedies like this one. “Three years is a long time to wait for a family who has already suffered such heartbreaking loss. And we know that Serenity’s family, and Albertans, want answers. “The professionals in the RCMP and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service have been working diligently to ensure their investigation has carefully and thoroughly considered all avenues. “The proceedings will occur in open court and the last thing I want to do is compromise the integrity of this case, so I will not be commenting further.”

RCMP charge two with failing to provide necessaries of life

Wetaskiwin, Alberta – RCMP confirm that two adults have been charged jointly with one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life in relation to the circumstances and conditions in which four-year-old Serenity Rabbit** lived while under their care as her guardians. The Maskwacis child died in an Edmonton hospital on September 27, 2014 after having been admitted with a head injury.

The police investigation into this matter was a complex and difficult one which had progressed to the point where its findings were presented to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service for review. Based upon the review by the Crown it was recommended that Brenda Rabbit (56)** and Clyde Rabbit (55)** be charged jointly with one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life as per section 215(2)(a) of the Criminal Code. They are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

Given that this matter is now before the courts, additional details will not be provided by the RCMP at this time. Should any new information arise which should be disseminated to the media, it will be done by way of an updated media release.

Update # 1: RCMP charge two with failing to provide necessaries of life

Wetaskiwin, Alberta – The RCMP wish to clarify that the charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life, laid jointly against Brenda Rabbit and Clyde Rabbit, was in relation to the circumstances and conditions in which four-year-old Serenity Rabbit lived while under their care.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the specific injury which caused Serenity’s death was not criminal in nature.

Given that this matter is now before the courts, additional details will not be provided by the RCMP at this time. Any new arising information will be disseminated by way of an updated media release.

