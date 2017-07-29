Series of Strong Endorsements Mark First Week of Jean Campaign with More to Come

EDMONTON, AB: Brian Jean’s first week as candidate for leader of the United Conservative party came with an impressive list of endorsements from MLAs and business leaders with more to come in the weeks ahead.
The list of MLA endorsements include (video available here):
Angela Pitt, UCP MLA Airdrie
Leela Sharon Aheer, UCP MLA Chestermere-Rocky View
Ron Orr, UCP MLA Lacombe-Ponoka
Glenn van Dijken, UCP MLA Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock
Don MacIntyre, UCP MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake
Tany Yao, UCP MLA Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo
Todd Loewen, UCP MLA Grande Prairie-Smoky
The endorsements came before bold new policy announcements to build a new Alberta Advantage and improve democracy and freedom.
“Our campaign will continue to be here for Albertans. I am humbled by the support I’ve received to date and look forward to making more announcements in the weeks ahead,” Jean said. “We will build a new Alberta Advantage, fight for Albertans, put parents back in charge of their children’s education and fix a broken health care system.”
Jean also received endorsements from business and community leaders across southern Alberta, including:
Stan Grad
Bill Sembo
Rick Doman
Hal Kvisle
Larry Konschuk
