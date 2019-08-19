Service Alberta Minister Touring to Meet Albertans - Gateway Gazette

Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish is embarking on a provincewide tour to meet Albertans and discuss the path forward to reducing obstacles that affect their lives.

“I have heard about specific challenges that Alberta communities are facing, from broadband service in rural Alberta to local registries and mobile home tenancy issues in more urban settings. This is why it is important to go out and hear directly from Albertans who are in the best place to offer insight into the difficulties they face when accessing services.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

The minister’s travel schedule includes both urban and rural communities, and will focus on a wide array of issues facing Albertans.

“This tour is the first of its kind in more than five years, and it demonstrates this government’s commitment to hear, first-hand, the unique concerns and proposals that Albertans have on the issues that affect them.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

The minister’s tour begins Aug. 20 in Lloydminster and wraps up on Sept. 4 in Mayerthorpe.

Tour schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Lloydminster

Provost

Brooks

Lethbridge

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Lethbridge

Crowsnest Pass

High River

Okotoks

Bragg Creek

Thursday, Aug. 22

Calgary Fish Creek

Calgary East

Airdrie East

Innisfail

Blackfalds

Lacombe

Nisku

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Edson

Hinton

Whitecourt

Valleyview

Thursday, Aug. 29

Wembley

Clairmont

Fairview

Peace River

Falher

Friday, Aug. 30

High Prairie

Slave Lake

Cold Lake

Bonnyville

Saturday, Aug. 31

St. Paul

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Myrnam

Gibbons

Edmonton

Wednesday, Sept. 4