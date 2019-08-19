 Service Alberta Minister Touring to Meet Albertans - Gateway Gazette

Service Alberta Minister Touring to Meet Albertans

By Contributor

Aug 19

Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish is embarking on a provincewide tour to meet Albertans and discuss the path forward to reducing obstacles that affect their lives. 

“I have heard about specific challenges that Alberta communities are facing, from broadband service in rural Alberta to local registries and mobile home tenancy issues in more urban settings. This is why it is important to go out and hear directly from Albertans who are in the best place to offer insight into the difficulties they face when accessing services.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

The minister’s travel schedule includes both urban and rural communities, and will focus on a wide array of issues facing Albertans.

“This tour is the first of its kind in more than five years, and it demonstrates this government’s commitment to hear, first-hand, the unique concerns and proposals that Albertans have on the issues that affect them.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

The minister’s tour begins Aug. 20 in Lloydminster and wraps up on Sept. 4 in Mayerthorpe.

Tour schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 20

  • Lloydminster
  • Provost
  • Brooks
  • Lethbridge

Wednesday, Aug. 21

  • Lethbridge
  • Crowsnest Pass
  • High River
  • Okotoks
  • Bragg Creek

Thursday, Aug. 22

  • Calgary Fish Creek
  • Calgary East
  • Airdrie East
  • Innisfail
  • Blackfalds
  • Lacombe
  • Nisku

Wednesday, Aug. 28

  • Edson
  • Hinton
  • Whitecourt
  • Valleyview

Thursday, Aug. 29

  • Wembley
  • Clairmont
  • Fairview
  • Peace River
  • Falher

Friday, Aug. 30

  • High Prairie
  • Slave Lake
  • Cold Lake
  • Bonnyville

Saturday, Aug. 31

  • St. Paul

Tuesday, Sept. 3

  • Myrnam
  • Gibbons
  • Edmonton

Wednesday, Sept. 4

  • Spruce Grove
  • Parkland Village
  • Onoway
  • Mayerthorpe
