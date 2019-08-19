Service Alberta Minister Touring to Meet Albertans - Gateway Gazette

“I have heard about specific challenges that Alberta communities are facing, from broadband service in rural Alberta to local registries and mobile home tenancy issues in more urban settings. This is why it is important to go out and hear directly from Albertans who are in the best place to offer insight into the difficulties they face when accessing services.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta
The minister’s travel schedule includes both urban and rural communities, and will focus on a wide array of issues facing Albertans.
“This tour is the first of its kind in more than five years, and it demonstrates this government’s commitment to hear, first-hand, the unique concerns and proposals that Albertans have on the issues that affect them.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta
The minister’s tour begins Aug. 20 in Lloydminster and wraps up on Sept. 4 in Mayerthorpe.
