Service of Remembrance at the Alberta Legislature

On Thursday, November 9, 2017, the Legislative Assembly of Alberta hosts its annual service of remembrance. The commemoration will recognize the contributions and sacrifices made by those who served with the Canadian Armed Forces and will honour those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We are grateful in remembrance of those who died in order to secure the rights and freedoms we enjoy today,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “Join us in paying tribute to the brave men and women to whom we owe a great debt, for their courage and devotion paved a way for lasting peace.”

Service of Remembrance

Hosted by the Honourable Robert E. Wanner

Legislature Rotunda

Thursday, November 9, at 11 a.m.

The service is open to the public and will include participation by members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Legion Colour Party, the South Alberta Light Horse and the Salvation Army. Wreaths will be laid on behalf of Members of the Legislative Assembly, the Royal Canadian Legion, the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees and the youth of Alberta.

Remarks will be delivered by

Honourable Robert E. Wanner, MLA, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

Honourable Rachel Notley, MLA, Premier of Alberta

Mr.Jason Nixon, MLA, Leader of the Official Opposition

Captain Mark Stanley, Salvation Army

The remembrance service program will also include performances by the Salvation Army’s Edmonton Temple Band with Pipe Major David Trew and the Edmonton Metropolitan Chorus. There will also be a poetry reading by student Ryan Kosa, of Sexsmith, Alberta, whose poem entitled Deafening Silence won first place in the senior category of the annual poster and literary contest sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Alberta-NWT Command.