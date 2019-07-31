Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Communities in Foothills County - Gateway Gazette

3:23 PM MDT Wednesday 31 July 2019

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Foothills Co. near Cayley

Foothills Co. near High River and Aldersyde

Foothills Co. near Longview and Eden Valley Res.

Foothills Co. near Okotoks and De Winton

Foothills Co. near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park

Foothills Co. near Turner Valley and Black Diamond

M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely

M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland

Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T’ina Res.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.



Thunderstorms are expected to continue to develop this afternoon and persist into this evening.

Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ABStorm.