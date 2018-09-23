Sewing Seeds Canada is Teaching Tomorrow’s Teachers - Gateway Gazette

Calgary, Alberta, Canada – Sewing Seeds has been transforming lives and communities on four continents for over fifteen years. January 2018 brought a fifth continent on board as the Sewing Seeds Team ventured to the Caribbean to implement a Beginner’s Sewing Training program in Haiti. Sewing Seeds also introduced its first ever Teacher’s Training program in April 2018 at the Calgary Sewing Centre. At Sewing Seeds, the vision is to see lives transformed through sewing skills- changing lives one stitch at a time. Teaching tomorrow’s teachers will exponentially increase their impact, at home and abroad.

Sewing Seeds is a Canadian-based charity passionate about empowering others to achieve economic independence through sewing skills training. They are a group of experienced industry professionals that believe in living out their faith by giving back through teaching and mentoring students in their areas of expertise. Self-sustaining international projects continue in Sierra Leone, Ukraine, Peru, and Mexico with interest expressed by many other countries. Updates on other regions are available on their website www.sewingseedscanada.com or check out their FB page here.

The Calgary Sewing Center serves as a local hub to train students, teachers, and marshal volunteers for local and foreign projects. Volunteers will sew projects for local and teaching use, develop teaching manuals and materials, raise funds and pack shipments for foreign projects. If you are looking for ways to get involved, fill out the volunteer form on their website and come out to their upcoming Gala.

Sewing Seeds Canada is hosting their 5th Annual Gala event on Saturday, October 13th where they will be sharing real life stories of the empowered people in their programs. This year the evening will be hosted by Calgary’s own, Darrel Janz, Senior Reporter & Host of CTV Calgary’s Inspired and will feature founder Sylvia Rempel sharing her own transformative story. Transitioning from CEO of a multi-million dollar corporation to founding a charity teaching others to sew their way to financial independence, this globetrotting entrepreneur shares her passion for teaching others. Special guests, Mark and Lisa Honorat, founders of Haiti Arise and Sewing Seeds Haiti project partners will share their experience. Enjoy a full service meal, student-sewn items for purchase, and an opportunity to help build the next sewing school. Get your tickets here to be a part of this magical evening or through the Sewing Seeds Canada website.