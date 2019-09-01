Shaw Charity Classic Wraps Up Today in Calgary - Gateway Gazette

The Jayman Built Driving Range is home to pre-round rituals as the PGA TOUR Champions players prep for their round at the Shaw Charity Classic!

The Shaw Charity Classic are hosting some of the greatest names in the game of golf in Calgary at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, August 28 – September 1, 2019. The field, which consists of 78 stars on the PGA TOUR Champions, will compete for US $2.35 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. The winner will receive US $352,500. The annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group including Tournament Chairman – Jim Riddell, Allan Markin, Keith MacPhail, Guy Turcotte, Gary Peddle, Mike Culbert and PGA Tour Professional – Stephen Ames, along with title sponsor, Shaw Communications, the Shaw Charity Classic won the prestigious President’s Award as the top event on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2017, 2015 and 2014. The Tournament has raised more than $34 million in its first six years, with a PGA TOUR Champions record-setting donation of $12,357,863 raised in 2018 that was distributed amongst 182 youth-based charities in Alberta.

For more information on the event, please visit www.shawcharityclassic.com. Follow the Shaw Charity Classic at facebook.com/shawcharityclassic and on Twitter @shawclassic.