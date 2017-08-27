Sheep Creek Arts Council Art Scholarships

The Sheep Creek Arts Council wishes to draw your attention to the fact that we provide scholarships of two kinds for students who live within the Oilfields Bus Zone but do not necessarily attend that school.

Summerscapes at Red Deer College: This is a week long programme offered at Red Deer (two different weeks in August) which provides the student with exposure to many forms of art and artists and informs of careers available in the arts. The student must be 15 and have a signed permission from a parent. Sheep Creek Arts Council is responsible for all fees except transportation to and from the Red Deer College. Any student wishing further information about Summerscapes should obtain it from the internet, or Red Deer College. To apply to obtain financial assistance from SCAC, write to the above address and enclose a paragraph or two telling us about yourself and your reasons for wishing to attend Summerscapes, as well as a recommendation from your Art teacher. Please phone Mrs. Lavonne Gallant, 403-933-2399 for further information. Applications should be received before June 15. Sheep Creek Arts Council provides two, one thousand dollar scholarship for any student (whose home is within the Oilfields High School bus zone) who wishes to continue his/her education in some aspect of the Fine Arts, Performing Arts or related studies at a post-secondary institution in a programme of at least one year’s duration. Application forms for this scholarship are attached. Please feel free to make copies and please keep an original for future years. The deadline for application is September 1, of the year of application.

Further information may be obtained by phoning Mrs. Lavonne Gallant, 403-933-2399 or writing Sheep Creek Arts Council, Box 277, Turner Valley, AB, T0L 2A0.

The Arts Council has celebrated fifty years of activity in the foothills region, and in addition to providing learning experiences in a wide variety of arts activities for its members, the Council has also sponsored many students who further their education in the arts.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

