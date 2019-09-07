Sheep Creek Arts Council Offers Variety of Courses this Autumn - Gateway Gazette

The upcoming Autumn session at the Arts Council is looking very eclectic!

Beginner level Drawing and Acrylic Landscape Studies will be great for folks wanting to try out something new.

Chester Lees returns another unique offering – Way of the Brush ~ Chinese Brush Painting. Learn brushwork techniques that will help any painter progress.

Introduction to Mosaics is filling up fast with Christine Drake ready to show students how to use ceramic plates and grout to make circular stone designs.

Marjolaine Leblanc is even offering to teach students how to make a hat in 6 hours (3 classes)! There are many styles to choose from; great for sewers who know how to use a machine.

Evelyn Richmond is switching it up with a fabric Santa instead of an Angel this year. This twist on a very unique acrylic painting technique will be a weekend well spent.

Fabric Arts are getting a new twist with Mosaic Knitting for advanced beginners taught by Laurie Bullock.

Quilters will be able to study Colour and Design with Joyce Brown, who will also be showing students how to make a Christmas table topper or a tree skirt using Quilt Applique – just in time for the holidays.

Student’s of Marijane Rose’s Needle Felting Class will be delighted to join the band of merry elves making Christmas Bits and Bobs – the imagination is the limit when sculpting with wool! Birds, pears, Santa or a snowman; who knows what will come out of the workshop.

Perennial favorites, the acrylic painting classes taught by Evelyn Richmond and Vivian Wiebe continue to attract a loyal following. Give yourself the gift of learning under the experience and fine eye of these SCAC Masters.

And of course you will want to check out all of our great clubs (always looking for new members), Find out if Knitting, Camera Club, Bellydance or Monday Night Painting are for you.

Can’t wait to see you down at the Arts Centre this fall!