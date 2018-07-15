Sheep River Health Trust Annual Fundraiser Hit the Airways for Another Successful Day - Gateway Gazette

The annual “Together We Can Make a Difference” Radiothon was held on June 28th.

Thank you everyone for helping us raise $75,785 for Health & Wellness. Thank you The Eagle 100.9 for your continued support.

This year the funds go to the following:

Literacy for Life

It Takes a Village

Theraplay program with Rowan House

the seniors bus for the Longview and Area Seniors Club

Oilfields General Hospital and the Rising Sun Long Term Care facility (medical equipment)

KidSport’s No Kids Sit on the Sideline project

Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre

This is the fifth year for the radiothon.

Started in 2014, the “Together we make a difference” Radiothon has raised over $120,000 supporting Children and Youth projects throughout the Foothills.

We have been fortunate to partner with The Eagle 100.9FM and Sobeys Okotoks for a 14 hour, on-air Radiothon. This 1 day broadcasting allows the community throughout the Foothills to tune in and make a difference for kids and families in our community. Listeners are encouraged to call the on-site Phone Bank to make a donation to the Sheep River Health Trust.

The “Together We Can Make A Difference” Radiothon creates awareness and support for programs and initiatives focused on the health and wellness of our children. Throughout the day listeners will hear from children, youth, families and program providers about the difference these initiatives have on their lives.

Revenue from Radiothon:

Raised $26,137 in 2014

Raised $37,320 in 2015

Raised $ 54,542 in 2016

Raised $57,863 in 2017

Source: Sheep River Health Trust