Sheep River Health Trust: Avenue of Trees - Gateway Gazette

Fan Favorite Voting is now open. The tree with the most votes (on Facebook) will be awarded the coveted Avenue of Trees Trophy at the Mistletoe Market on December 15th at 1:00pm. You can also vote at the Recreation Centre (99 Okotoks Dr). We encourage you to visit the trees in person as the photos really do not do them justice for how creative they are. Thank you to all of our decorators for your great designs. Happy voting!

See all the trees on the website: http://sheepriverhealthtrust.ca/index.php/avenue-of-trees/