Sheep River Health Trust: Avenue of Trees - Gateway Gazette

Sheep River Health Trust: Avenue of Trees

By Contributor

Dec 13

Fan Favorite Voting is now open. The tree with the most votes (on Facebook) will be awarded the coveted Avenue of Trees Trophy at the Mistletoe Market on December 15th at 1:00pm. You can also vote at the Recreation Centre (99 Okotoks Dr). We encourage you to visit the trees in person as the photos really do not do them justice for how creative they are. Thank you to all of our decorators for your great designs. Happy voting!

See all the trees on the website: http://sheepriverhealthtrust.ca/index.php/avenue-of-trees/

Foothills Family Medical Centre

MD of Foothills

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Sheep River Health Trust: Avenue of Trees

Longview Turns into Winter Wonderland

Oilfields Food Bank Ready to Prepare Christmas Hampers But Could Use Volunteers

Roger Reid Wins United Conservative Nomination in Livingstone-Macleod

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Bah Humbug: Lottery Tickets are a No-go for Minors this Christmas Next Post Crowsnest Pass RCMP and surrounding detachments deal with high winds and multiple collisions