Sheep River Library Thanks Country Food Mart for Family Membership Sponsorship

Mark Mueller of AG Country Food Mart wishes to provide Free Family Memberships to the Sheep River Library for students in Grades 1-6. Mark has a deep passion for literacy and for several years has made this offer to our school families.

Please head on over to the Sheep River Public library to sign up for your FREE Family Library Cards soon. There is a wide range of e-resources that come with your card such as music downloads, magazines, curriculum support, movies, audio and e-books. Computers are available for homework after school, as well as games, magazines and of course BOOKS! The Library also sponsors movies on PD days and author visits throughout the school year.

With this generous gift, library cards will be issued for all family members for one year. If you have library cards already, you may renew them for one year.

Information about all the library activities can be found here: http://www.sheepriverlibrary.ca/ We are extremely appreciative of AG Country Food Mart for their sponsorship of this program.

