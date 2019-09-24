Sheriffs in Calgary Close Another Drug House - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Sheriffs have shuttered a house in southeast Calgary after their investigation confirmed drug activity was taking place on the property.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs obtained a court order authorizing them to close the house at 2227 47 Street SE for 90 days. Under terms of the order, the owner and any other occupants must leave the property and are not allowed to return during the three-month period.

“Public safety is a top priority for our government, and we’re committed to combating criminal activity from all directions. By targeting properties used for illicit drug activity, the SCAN unit plays a vital role in keeping Albertans safe and secure, and I thank them for their tireless efforts.”Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The closure took effect Sept. 19, as crews boarded up the house, changed the locks and put up a fence around the property to stop anyone from entering until the end of the closure on Dec. 18, 2019.

SCAN’s investigation began in April 2019, in response to complaints from the community about drug activity. The sheriffs substantiated that drug activity was taking place and used evidence gathered during the investigation to obtain a community safety order in Court of Queen’s Bench.

Criminal activity at the property has been an ongoing concern and resulted in more than 60 visits from Calgary police between April 2019 and July 2019 for various types of incidents, including a weapons call, several noise complaints and disturbances.

On April 22, 2019, Calgary police drug investigators executed a search warrant at the property and found methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia and a cache of stolen goods that included 171 stolen tires and stolen licence plates.

The SCAN unit works with other law enforcement agencies to shut down properties being used for illegal activities. The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act gives sheriffs the authority to target problem properties through civil enforcement.

Since its inception in 2008, Alberta’s SCAN unit has investigated more than 5,500 problem properties and issued nearly 80 community safety orders. The majority of complaints are resolved by working with property owners to keep criminal activity out of the community.

