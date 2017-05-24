Sheriffs Shutdown Calgary Drug House

Investigators from the Alberta Sheriffs Branch have boarded up a Calgary home that has been a source of ongoing criminal activity for years.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit took the action Tuesday following an investigation into several complaints about drug activity at 3043 Doverville Cr. S.E.

“This is another example of the crucial role SCAN investigators play in keeping Alberta neighbourhoods safe. All Albertans deserve to live in strong and resilient communities, and I want to thank SCAN for its work on addressing this criminal activity.” Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The SCAN investigation gathered evidence used to get a court order barring any occupants from the property for 90 days and giving the team authority to change the locks, board up the house and install a fence to keep people out.

Investigators obtained the court order under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, which gives law enforcement an added tool against crime by giving authorities the ability to target problem properties via the civil courts.

Over the past three years, the Calgary Police Service has responded to more than 40 incidents at the house – including a drug overdose in January 2017. Two months later, police searched the property and laid criminal charges against three people after seizing several weapons, drugs, stolen property and stolen identification.

After 90 days, the property will be returned to the owner, who will be allowed to live there under conditions barring any tenants or overnight guests for six months.