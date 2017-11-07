Sherwood Park Drug Activity Shut Down

The work of Alberta Sheriffs Branch investigators has helped put a stop to years of criminal activity at a problem property in Sherwood Park.

An investigation by the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit targeting drug trafficking and drug consumption at 201 Marion Dr. has resulted in a court order barring a long-time resident from the property, which was recently sold to owners who plan to renovate the home.

“I commend the SCAN unit for its vital work on this case. The collaboration between SCAN and its police partners is crucial in creating safe and strong communities for all Albertans.” ~Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

SCAN began its involvement in July 2016 in response to complaints from the community. The property has been a source of drug trafficking, drug use and other criminal activity for several years, with the local RCMP detachment responding to 112 calls at the home since 2008.

SCAN’s investigation confirmed drug activity was linked to the property, which resulted in sheriffs issuing a warning letter to the owners in November 2016.

In May 2017, SCAN began receiving complaints about renewed drug activity. In July 2017, the RCMP stopped a vehicle leaving the property and seized heroin, methamphetamine and a sawed-off shotgun from the occupants.

With evidence from the SCAN and RCMP investigations, SCAN obtained a Community Safety Order (CSO) allowing authorities to close the property by boarding up the house and barring all occupants for 90 days beginning Nov. 6.

In the time since SCAN obtained the CSO, the resident owner decided to sell their share of the property to two co-owners who live off-site. An amended court order bars the now-former owner from the property while granting access to the new owners to perform renovations. The property will remain under SCAN’s supervision until the CSO expires in October 2018.

SCAN works with local law enforcement agencies to shut down properties being used for illegal activities. Investigations are conducted by sheriffs with specialized training to enforce the SCAN legislation.

Since its inception in 2008, SCAN has investigated more than 4,000 problem properties across Alberta and has issued 66 CSOs. The majority of complaints are resolved informally, prior to legal action, by working with property owners to resolve the issues.