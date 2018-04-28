Sherwood Park School Modernization - Gateway Gazette

The government is funding the modernization of École Père Kenneth Kearns Catholic Elementary School to give students a high-quality learning space.

The modernization, part of Budget 2018, will provide the school with a new, large gymnasium and increased classroom space. Many of the existing spaces will be repurposed and updated to offer better instructional space for students, while the gymnasium will be a new addition to the existing school structure.

“I’m really proud to be part of a government that recognizes the value that neighbourhood schools bring to our communities. By investing in modernizing our aging learning spaces, we are working hard to keep these schools viable and able to continue serving their student bodies and neighbourhood partners alike. I am especially pleased to support École Père Kenneth Kearns Catholic Elementary School in continuing to provide the French Immersion programming that is so very much in demand within Elk Island Catholic Schools.” ~Annie McKitrick, Parliamentary Secretary of Education, and MLA, Sherwood Park

The project will see the existing gymnasium repurposed to create a new library, as well as classroom, administration and storage space. The current library will be reconfigured to provide additional classroom and flex spaces. These changes will provide a modern learning environment while making effective use of existing space.

“The Elk Island Catholic Schools Board of Trustees (EICS) is very pleased with the Alberta government funding of these needed improvements to École Père Kenneth Kearns Catholic School. These upgrades, along with the improvements that the EICS board is making to École Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, will provide substantial benefits in Catholic French Immersion programming to our students in the Sherwood Park area.” ~Justine Wright, board chair, Elk Island Catholic Schools

This school modernization reflects Alberta’s continued investment in the infrastructure and services needed by families. Investing in 20 new school projects, as well as hospitals and roads, will help the province move forward with economic recovery.

Originally constructed in 1967, École Père Kenneth Kearns Catholic Elementary serves about 250 students from kindergarten to Grade 4. The modernized school will also be eligible for solar panel funding, which will reduce the school’s energy costs and contribute to Alberta’s commitment to help the environment.