Show Your Love for K-Country - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Parks wants you to share your memories and photographs of Kananaskis Country to celebrate the region’s 40th anniversary.

From now until Sept. 30, share your pictures of Kananaskis Country, past and present, on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Use the hashtag #MyKcountryContest for a chance to have your photo featured on Alberta Parks’ social media channels and in an Alberta Parks video.

“Since 1978, when Kananaskis Country was officially dedicated by Premier Peter Lougheed, the region has welcomed more than 75 million visitors. That’s millions of hikes, camping trips and fond memories we want to learn about through your stories and photographs. Show us why K-Country holds a special place in the hearts of so many Albertans.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

You’re also invited to attend a celebration of K-Country’s 40th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Cake at Barrier Lake Visitor Centre and Peter Lougheed Provincial Park Discovery Centre

12 p.m.: Family Program: Voices in the Valley at Peter Lougheed Provincial Park Discovery Centre

1:15 p.m.: Experiential Bear Hike with WildSmart at Peter Lougheed Provincial Park Discovery Centre

Visit AlbertaParks.ca for more information on programming taking place for K-Country’s 40th anniversary.