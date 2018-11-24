Sidelines to Centre Field: Youth Attend Grey Cup - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is teaming up with the Canadian Football League and local organizations to give kids the chance to be part of the Grey Cup.

Young Edmontonians and their chaperones are receiving 50 tickets to the 106th Grey Cup game. The Amiskwaciy Academy, Kids Up Front, the Multicultural Health Brokers and the Capital District Minor Football Association will choose the deserving young people who will get to take in the action live.

“I’m proud that our government, the Edmonton Eskimos and these hard-working organizations are giving these young people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Experiencing the Grey Cup Final and all the festivities will be an exciting and unforgettable experience for these young football fans.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

On Nov. 25, the selected youth will join thousands of football fans at Commonwealth Stadium to watch the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks battle it out for the Grey Cup.

“The opportunity for these youth to attend the Grey Cup opens the door for them to learn about a Canadian passion and partake in the excitement and celebration many across the country will be sharing. The Multicultural Health Brokers Cooperative is so thankful for the thoughtful invitation to youth and their families to attend the game and be a part of something very Canadian.” ~Jenelle Plasko, youth initiative coordinator, Multicultural Health Brokers Cooperative

“The CDMFA would like to express our sincere gratitude for the outstanding generosity and support demonstrated by Alberta’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as they have granted several of our players the incredible opportunity to personally experience the 106th annual Grey Cup from their very own seats at Commonwealth Stadium. This donation, as well as our province’s recognition of minor football, is greatly appreciated by our entire organization as a whole.” ~Darryl Draudson, executive director, Capital District Minor Football Association

The province provided $1.5 million through the Community Grants Other Initiatives Program to support community activities which are part of the Grey Cup festival in Edmonton. These tickets were given to government as part of its grant agreement.

Quick facts