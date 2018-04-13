Sikh Heritage Month: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement recognizing Sikh Heritage Month in Alberta:

“Of the many cultures, faiths and peoples who made Alberta home in the 20th century, Sikhs were among the first.

“We recognize our Sikh neighbours and partners who came to Alberta with hope backed by faith, vision backed by hard work, strong family bonds and a commitment to peace and prosperity.

“We acknowledge their many achievements and contributions to this province, and we’re proud to once again recognize April as Sikh Heritage Month.

“Sohan Singh Bhullar and Harman Singh Hari were among the first Sikhs in Alberta. Both of them were dedicated leaders in their respective communities and businesses. Today, they are honoured with parks named after them in Edmonton and Calgary.

“Longtime Albertan Pal Singh Purewal recently earned international attention for inventing the Nanakshahi Calendar, the first Sikh universal calendar with fixed dates for Sikh festivals.

“Sikh Heritage Month in April coincides with a number of Sikh holidays, including Vaisakhi, which marks the creation of the Khalsa. So this is a great time to celebrate the Sikh faith’s commitment to peace and goodwill.

“During Sikh Heritage Month in Alberta, I encourage all Albertans to get to know their Sikh neighbours. And I urge all Sikhs to share your rich culture with your fellow Albertans.”