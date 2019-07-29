Siksika Residents Plead Guilty to Dealing Prescription Meds - Gateway Gazette

Siksika Nation, Alta – On September 2, 2018 Gleichen RCMP conducted a Search Warrant at a residence on the Siksika Nation in which 2 persons were charged with drug trafficking. Investigation revealed that residents: Crystal BULLCHIEF (45) and Melfort THREESUNS (51) were actively selling pain medications to other addicted persons on the Nation.

Charged with drug related offences, BULLCHIEF and THREESUNS plead guilty to distributing and selling prescription medications contrary to the Food and Drug Act on July 25, 2019.

Like many Communities in Canada, the Siksika Nation is experiencing issues with illegal distribution of Opioids and other pain medications. This conviction under the Food and Drug Act is a significant victory for the Siksika Nation who are taking a lead on the abuse of prescription medications.