Simple Precautions Can Reduce Risk of Hantavirus

CALGARY – Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding Albertans to take simple steps to protect themselves from hantavirus.
Hantavirus, a potentially fatal illness that primarily affects the lungs/respiratory system, is caused when humans inhale particles of urine or feces from an infected rodent, which become airborne when disturbed. Anyone who disturbs areas of mice or mice droppings can be at risk.
To protect yourself and greatly reduce your risk of illness, follow these precautions whenever cleaning areas of mice or mice droppings:
Infected individuals typically show symptoms one to two weeks following exposure; however, symptoms can appear up to five weeks after exposure. Symptoms resemble severe flu, including fever, body aches, chills, abdominal problems and severe breathing problems. Although rare, hantavirus can be fatal.
From 2014 to 2016, 11 cases of hantavirus were confirmed in Alberta residents. Of those cases, one was fatal.
Though there have been no cases of hantavirus confirmed in Albertans this year, anyone who has recently been in an area contaminated by mice and subsequently develops severe
flu-like symptoms or difficulty breathing is reminded to see a doctor immediately.
